Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performance Shipping in a research report on Monday.

Performance Shipping stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Shipping will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Performance Shipping by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Shipping (PSHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.