Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to “Buy”

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on POR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of POR stock opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 317,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,206,000 after acquiring an additional 147,379 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 534,259 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after acquiring an additional 109,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

