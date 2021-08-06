Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of TMHC opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 25,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

