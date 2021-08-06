Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) to “Hold”

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YELL. Stephens lifted their price target on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Yellow in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of YELL stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.38. 48,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,074. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05. Yellow has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.17.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yellow will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,972,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,333,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,095,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,094,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

