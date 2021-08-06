Zano 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $239,624.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00005422 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $24.87 million and $239,624.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,577.25 or 0.99854893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.99 or 0.01092879 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00332456 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00390887 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005902 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00069567 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,789,080 coins and its circulating supply is 10,759,580 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.