Zealium (NZL) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, Zealium has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $35,089.11 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.84 or 0.00226169 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,740,238 coins and its circulating supply is 16,740,238 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

