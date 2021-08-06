Zeepin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $104,460.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $443,782.79 and approximately $104,460.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00048234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00119908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00144888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,002.51 or 1.00582525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.03 or 0.00809359 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.