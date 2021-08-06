Zenfuse Achieves Market Cap of $4.35 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Zenfuse has a market cap of $4.35 million and $398,643.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00057745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.79 or 0.00899379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00042470 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,089,351 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

