ZENZO Price Tops $0.0426 on Major Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $656.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00061115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00033203 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00279420 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00033439 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006039 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

