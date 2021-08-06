Zero (ZER) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,014.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Zero has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $34,014.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0988 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,322,714 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

