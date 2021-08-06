ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading Up 33.3% Over Last 7 Days

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $304,138.27 and $15.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00055585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.60 or 0.00864991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00097373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00042452 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.