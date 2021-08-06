ZKSwap Price Hits $0.79 on Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $156.69 million and approximately $18.46 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00047803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00116852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00144555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,931.18 or 1.00352688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $345.10 or 0.00806686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

