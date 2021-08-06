Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.73.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

