ZooKeeper 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $101,089.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $101,089.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00047954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00113716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00145085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,698.79 or 1.00156739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.46 or 0.00800942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 35,149,488 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

