Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Trading Up 7.2%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s stock price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $401.72 and last traded at $401.71. Approximately 218,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,146,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $367.06. The firm has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 137.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,492 shares of company stock worth $114,086,828. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

