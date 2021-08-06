ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.28.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.48, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $549,394.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,451,191 shares of company stock valued at $526,247,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,407,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,404,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 285,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after acquiring an additional 277,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

