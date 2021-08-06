ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZTO Express is being aided by the strong performance of its express delivery services unit, driven by higher parcel volumes. Notably, parcel volumes in 2021 are expected to expand in the 35-40% range from the figure reported in 2020. Also, upbeat e-commerce demand is aiding the freight-forwarding services unit. The company's liquidity position is also encouraging. We are further impressed with the efforts to reward its shareholders. However, high selling, general and administrative costs are concerning. Costs are likely to be steep throughout 2021 due to elevated SG&A expenses. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time, mainly due to cost escalation. The contraction in the gross margin rate, mainly due to the decline in average selling prices as a result of intense competition, is also a concern.”

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. 88,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,331. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. Research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,436 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,241,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,592 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

