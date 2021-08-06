ZUSD (ZUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $327,049.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $327,049.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00049081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00113991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00147848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,800.02 or 0.99772310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.42 or 0.00825120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.