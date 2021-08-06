Zymergen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 15,079 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 16,470% compared to the average daily volume of 91 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $14.45 on Friday. Zymergen has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,495,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,939,000.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

