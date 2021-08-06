Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $8.29. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Zynga shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 636,290 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,249.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

