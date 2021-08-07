-$0.07 EPS Expected for CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

CWBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CohBar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CohBar by 29.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 122,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CohBar by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CohBar in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of CohBar by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWBR opened at $1.30 on Friday. CohBar has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

