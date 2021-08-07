-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. Lithium Americas reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09).

Several research firms recently commented on LAC. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 111.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 98.92 and a quick ratio of 98.92.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

