$0.25 EPS Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.32. Tenaris posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 516.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenaris.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,870,000 after purchasing an additional 183,255 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 23.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 720,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 32.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,274,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,289,000 after purchasing an additional 796,319 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 27.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 216,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 7.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 970,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

