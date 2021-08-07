-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($1.04). DraftKings posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $74.38.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $4,970,200.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,674,973 shares of company stock valued at $180,634,997. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in DraftKings by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

