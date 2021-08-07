$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.64. Blackbaud posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $201,313.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,543 shares of company stock worth $641,624. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 14.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.65. 254,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,634. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.00. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,816.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

