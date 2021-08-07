$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $519,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.70. 197,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

