$1.19 EPS Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. BancFirst posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 37.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,109. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $1,098,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,865,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $397,394.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,244,527 shares in the company, valued at $380,805,105.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,823 shares of company stock worth $4,427,158. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 10.8% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 21.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.