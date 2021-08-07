$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

WMG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 188,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

