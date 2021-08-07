$1.42 EPS Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.49. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,383,000 after buying an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $256,658,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after buying an additional 239,044 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,436,000 after buying an additional 478,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,505,000 after buying an additional 506,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.43. 150,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,333. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

