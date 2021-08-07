$1.42 EPS Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. FTI Consulting posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

FCN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.43. 150,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,333. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.35.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.