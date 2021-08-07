$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $7.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

CNP opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

