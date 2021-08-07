11,000 Shares in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evolus by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,476 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Evolus by 518.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $2,122,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $2,042,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Evolus by 878.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $11.56 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $625.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

