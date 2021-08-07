1,131 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 39.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 22.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.