11,418 Shares in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,418 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 55,405 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBI opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $257.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.81. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

