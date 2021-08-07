13,521 Shares in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTP stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Nam Tai Property Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Nam Tai Property Profile

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

