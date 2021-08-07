14,400 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 130.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 73,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,902,000.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $93.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

