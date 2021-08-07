18,331 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Acquired by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 58,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 244,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:INTF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 22,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,277. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36.

