18,662 Shares in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TDH by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

PETZ opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71. TDH Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

