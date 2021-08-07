1,939 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

