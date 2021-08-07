1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $55.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1Life Healthcare traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.58. 11,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,305,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

ONEM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

