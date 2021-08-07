$2.56 EPS Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings of $2.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $11.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.

NYSE:CRL traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $408.41. 307,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,898. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $197.33 and a 52-week high of $420.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.27.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,748 shares of company stock worth $3,564,317 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.