200 Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Middleby by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Middleby by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Middleby by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

MIDD opened at $193.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.74. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

