2,166 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after acquiring an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $122,656,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 464.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 294,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after acquiring an additional 242,207 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,182,000 after acquiring an additional 239,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

NYSE:PH opened at $298.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.47. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.