22,244 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,244 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.02. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.62.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

