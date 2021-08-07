22,311 Shares in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Greenbrier Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 117,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $43.57 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,361.36, a PEG ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,783.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

