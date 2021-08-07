2,311 Shares in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Utah Medical Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 31,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.57. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

