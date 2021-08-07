25,118 Shares in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUMO. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $5,335,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $3,046,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 138,494.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 47,088 shares during the period. 61.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $167,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 386,130 shares of company stock worth $8,024,096. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

