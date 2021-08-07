2,834 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,402 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,396 shares of company stock worth $18,712,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

