2,869 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in United States Steel by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

