$291.55 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to post sales of $291.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.73 million and the highest is $301.16 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $307.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLPI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.29. 437,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,054. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

